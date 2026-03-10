One Piece Season 2 Debuts With 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

One Piece Season 2 has released on Netflix globally on Tuesday and fans have already shared their views. Netflix has released all eight episodes together at 12:30 pm IST. The hard-core 'binge watchers' have already expressed their thoughts.

The Straw Hat Crew has now entered the Grand Line, facing off against Smoker, a newly introduced villain in Season 2. Luffy and crew now face an even more dangerous threat than the one they came across: the Baroque Works. With Mr. 0 and Miss All Sunday leading this criminal organization, the season now has higher stakes.

"The first reviews are in for #OnePiece: Into the Grand line - currently it's Fresh at 100% on the Tomatometer, with 12 reviews," Rotten Tomatoes tweeted.

While the storyline sounds as interesting as it gets, here are some of the reviews by fans as posted on X.

One user commented, "I just finished episode 1 of season 2 of the One Piece live-action. The special effects are successful, and the fact that it doesn't stick 100% to the manga isn't shocking—it's actually very well handled. Nothing to complain about, except that Alvida hasn't changed, which is a shame. AND the ending credits are really cool; I like the shots of the East Blue map. Can't wait for the rest!"

Another user wholeheartedly shared his thoughts, "I just finished episode 2 of season 2 of the One Piece Live Action. Many might not like the choices made for Laboon and Crocus, but I find them very successful and they fit perfectly with the realistic side of the show. BINKS NO SAKE IN SEASON 2 IS JUST THE BEST MOMENT RIGHT NOW.

"I shed a little tear just like Crocus during the flashback of Laboon and Brook; it was very moving and well-done! What can I say—it's a success so far. Happy watching to you all! PS: If you ever want to see the differences with the manga/anime, I might do a thread here later this week, but for those in a hurry, it's available on TikTok and Insta."

One user shared how the experience would be "if you were new to One Piece or if you've encountered it through the book or have watched it earlier".

"If you've read or watched One Piece, you take it as a supplement and get to rediscover the story."

"If you never dared to start One Piece because it's too long, the Live Action is the perfect entry point, and Season 1 made that possible."

"The Live Action has its flaws, but it definitely has its use too!""

There were a few users who questioned the introduction of some characters like Brook in Season 2, as one user commented, "Wait, One Piece Season 2 and they're throwing Bartholomeo, Brook, and Sabo at us??? It spoils us with a Nika statue, then there's the Figarland name on a shop, and then they're talking about God Valley... I'm going to lose my mind (literally: smash my head)."

To a question like this, one fan openly shared, "Whoever is asking why Brook is in Season 2 falls into one of these two groups:

Group 1: People who pretend they read/watch One Piece.

Group 2: People who read/watch it without paying attention."

With reviews still pouring in, it is interesting to note that Netflix had announced that the first two episodes of One Piece Season 2 would get a one-day fan screening theatrical release.

