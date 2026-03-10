One Piece Season 2 Release: Plot, Cast, When And Where To Watch

The much-awaited second season of One Piece has finally arrived on OTT. One Piece Season 2 officially premiered on Tuesday, allowing fans across the world, including India, to watch the latest chapter of the popular live-action adaptation.

When And Where To Watch?

The latest season is now streaming on Netflix from March 10, 2026. In India, viewers can start watching the series from 12:30 pm IST.

All eight episodes of the season have been released at once, following Netflix's binge-watch format. This means fans can watch the entire story in one go without waiting for weekly releases. The season runs for a total of about 481 minutes, making it slightly longer than the first season.

The eight episodes of the season are titled The Beginning of the End, Good Whale Hunting, Whisky Business, Big Trouble in Little Garden, Wax On, Wax Off, Nami Dearest, Reindeer Shames and Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom.

One Piece Season 2's Plot

Season 2 continues the journey of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew as they chase the legendary treasure known as the One Piece.

This time, the Straw Hat pirates enter the Grand Line, a mysterious stretch of ocean filled with unusual islands, fierce enemies and unpredictable dangers. As they move through this region, the crew faces new rivals and unexpected situations that test their strength and friendship.

The story takes viewers to several key locations from the original manga, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, Little Garden and Drum Island. These places play an important role in shaping the next phase of the pirates' journey.

One Piece Season 2's Cast

The main cast from the first season returns for the new adventure. Iñaki Godoy reprises his role as the cheerful pirate captain Monkey D. Luffy, while Mackenyu returns as swordsman Roronoa Zoro.

The rest of the Straw Hat crew includes Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Season 2 also introduces several new characters from the world created by Eiichiro Oda. Among them are Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, and Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, one of the most loved characters in the franchise.

With new faces joining the story and the adventure moving into the Grand Line, the latest season promises bigger stakes and exciting twists for fans of the popular series.

