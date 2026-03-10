Trump Says Talks With Iran 'Possible' Depending on Terms as War Enters Day 11

US President Donald Trump said it is “possible” that Washington could engage in talks with Iran, but any negotiations would depend on the terms offered by Tehran.

Trump made the comment in an interview with the Fox News while aboard Air Force One during his return to Washington from Miami.

Trump said he had heard that Iranian officials were eager to open discussions about ending the ongoing war, which entered its 11th day on Tuesday.

“It's possible, depends on what terms, possible, only possible,” Trump said.

"You know, we sort of don't have to speak anymore, you know, if you really think about it, but it's possible.”

According to Fox News, Trump said his understanding was that Tehran “want to talk badly” about bringing the conflict to an end.

Trump Criticises Iran's New Supreme Leader

The president also said he was “not happy” with the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's new supreme leader following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei.

“I don't believe he can live in peace,” Trump said in the interview.

‘Operation Epic Fury' A Success: Trump

Earlier on Monday, Trump praised the ongoing military campaign against Iran, Operation Epic Fury, speaking to reporters at his Trump National Doral Miami golf club.

“They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no anti-aircraft equipment, it's all been blown up,” the president said of Iran's military capabilities. “They have no radar. They have no telecommunications, and they have no leadership. It's all gone.”

“So, you know, you could look at that statement. We could call it a tremendous success right now as we leave here. I could call it, or we could go further, and we're going to go further,” he added.

Trump also defended the timing of the operation, which began on Feb. 28, saying a delay could have allowed Iran to strike first.

“If we had waited three days, I believe we would have been attacked,” Trump told Yingst. “When we attacked them first, we knocked out 50% of their missiles, and if we didn't, it would have been a much harder fight.”

“No other president had the guts to do it … I didn't want some president who hasn't got the courage in five years or ten years to go in,” he added.

Claims on Iran's Nuclear Capability

Trump said he was informed last month by special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner that Iranian officials had indicated they possessed enough enriched uranium to potentially build 11 nuclear bombs.

“I said, ‘You know, they're not playing this smart. Because they're basically saying that I have to attack them,'” Trump told Fox News.

“They should have just said, ‘We're not going to build a nuclear missile.'”

