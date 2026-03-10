Cabinet Clears Revised Cost Of Rs 3,630.77 Crore For Developing Road Connectivity To Jewar Airport

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the revised total capital cost of Rs 3,630.77 crore for developing road connectivity to the upcoming Jewar international airport in Uttar Pradesh.

The proposed 31.42 kilometres-long project corridor will provide direct and high-speed connectivity from South Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram to the airport, thereby promoting economic growth and logistics efficiency across the National Capital Region (NCR), an official release said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the revised total capital cost of Rs 3,630.77 crore for the construction of greenfield connectivity to the airport from Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Sohna Spur of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Hybrid Annuity Mode in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The airport, which has received an aerodrome license from the aviation regulator DGCA, is expected to start operations soon.

According to the release, the proposed corridor intersects the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway, and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), enabling multimodal transport convergence.

"About 11 km of this project is to be developed as an elevated highway, which forms a critical segment of the greenfield connectivity between DND-Ballabhgarh Bypass and Jewar International Airport, linking it to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

"This corridor traverses the area earmarked for high-density urban development and future infrastructure expansion under the Faridabad Master Plan, 2031. The additional cost of the proposed elevated corridor is Rs 689.24 crore, and the government of Haryana has agreed to bear Rs 450 crore for the elevated corridor," the release said.

