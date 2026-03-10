India's T20 World Cup Wins Don't Come Remotely Close To ODI WC Victories: Sanjay Manjrekar

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said on Tuesday that India's T20 World Cup wins do not come close to the ODI World Cup victories that the country has enjoyed in the past.

"In time we need to put these world titles given out every year in proper perspective," Manjrekar posted on X. "India's T20 WC wins don't come remotely close to their 50 overs WC wins of 1983 under Kapil Dev & 2011 under Dhoni in terms of its pure challenge & it's sanctity."

On Sunday, India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad, becoming the first team in the competition's 19-year history to successfully defend the title and also win it as a host. The men in blue are the only team now with the three T20 World titles, having won the inaugural edition in 2007 and the 2024 edition.

Despite immense success in the sport's shortest format, India has been crowned the ODI champions only twice. The first was in 1983, when under Kapil Dev's captaincy India won its first world title winning that year's World Cup upstaging two-time defending champions the West Indies. It took India another twenty eight years to become the champions of 50-over cricket once again as the MS Dhoni-led side defeated Sri Lanka to in the 2011 World Cup final. India came to close to winning a third ODI title in 2023 when the team led by Rohit Sharma qualified for the final, but were beaten by Australia.

