US Navy Escorts Oil Tanker Through Hormuz? Energy Secretary Deletes Post As IRGC Denies

The US Navy escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, marking a first step toward the Trump administration's efforts to unblock millions of barrels of Middle Eastern oil currently stranded inside the Persian Gulf, according to a now-deleted social media post by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

According to Wall Street Journal, Wright announced the transit in a post on social media platform X, saying the US Navy had successfully escorted a large tanker through the strategic waterway to ensure the “continual flow of oil” to global markets.

However, the post was deleted shortly after it was published, raising questions about the status of the escort operation and the administration's messaging.

Al Jazeera reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denied that any US warship navigated the Strait of Hormuz to escort any tanker.

Bloomberg reported that Wright did not identify the tanker involved in the transit, nor did he indicate whether a broader US convoy or escort program for commercial vessels had been launched.

Almost all commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz had come to a halt after the war with Iran escalated, with tanker owners increasingly concerned about security risks. The disruption left large volumes of crude trapped in the Persian Gulf, filling storage facilities and forcing several Middle Eastern producers to sharply cut output.

Major oil exporters including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates have been pumping millions of barrels per day less than usual as a result of the shipping disruption. Restoring safe passage through the narrow waterway is, therefore, seen as critical for stabilising global energy markets.

The post by Chris Wright announcing the tanker escort has since been deleted, adding to uncertainty over the details of the operation. President Donald Trump's administration has said it is focused on maintaining stability in global energy markets even as US military operations against Iran continue.

