Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get Gemini AI Features To Summarise Information, Alter Writing Styles And More

Google Workspace's Docs, Sheets and Slides sections are set to see new updates from Gemini, which will facilitate users to undertake functions such as creating drafts from data obtained from their emails, chats and files.

Features include generating a first draft instantly by having the user tell Gemini to create it in the side panel or new bottom bar and get a customised first draft, which can help users facing writer's block or procrastination. Users can also use Gemini to edit their written content in order to make it match their intent, to use this feature users can highlight specific sections or their entire doc at once with prompts and ask Gemini to tweak their text.

For example, if a user wishes to communicate enthusiasm but maintain a professional voice, they can ask Gemini to do so via prompts. Users can also alter writing styles by using the "Match writing style" and "Match doc format" to personalise their documents while using templates and writing styles they wish to emulate. Gemini can draw from emails, chats and files for reference material if prompted to do so.

Users can also leave the hassle of creating a spreadsheet entirely to Gemini using the aforementioned feature by sending it a prompt and what they need and letting the AI draw information from their e-mails and files.

This feature also extends to the world wide web with features such as "Fill with Gemini" that instantly generate custom text, categorize data and summarize data or access real-time information using Google Search.

"For example, if you're applying for college, you may have a tracker for all of your application details. Instead of needing to manually research the due date, tuition and more information for each school, you can populate column headers for the information you want, then drag down to let Gemini fill in the table for you based on relevant information from the web," the release said.

Google has also added the 'AI Overview' feature used in Google Search and Google Drive, where it summarise all the relevant information along with citations based on what the user is asking for.

The "Ask Gemini in Drive" feature expands this capability to cover documents, emails, calendar and the web.

For example, users can select their tax-related files and ask, “What should I ask my tax advisor before I file this year's tax returns?” to get a comprehensive response for their query.

"These new features are starting to roll out today in beta and will be first available to Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers — available in English globally for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, and in the U.S. for Google Drive," the release said.

