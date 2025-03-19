Google Cloud To Have Strategic Partnership With Brahma AI To Scale Digital Humans

Using "digital humans", Google Cloud and the enterprise AI content platform Brahma AI will enable high-fidelity, multilingual, interactive communication in a multi-year strategic partnership, Google Cloud has announced.

"Google Cloud will partner with Brahma AI to advance its innovation and product lifecycle journey," a statement issued by Google Cloud reads.

Brahma AI delivers digital humans and AI content management as well as a distribution system to enterprises. It guides users on controlling and governing these digital humans called ATMANS.

Google Cloud maintained that the combination of Google Cloud's secure, scalable AI infrastructure and generative AI models with Brahma AI's industry-leading enterprise AI content platform can deliver movie-quality, interactive ATMANS.

"These are hyper-personalised digital likenesses, with multilingual audio generated through VAANI in Brahma AI Studio, and leveraging Brahma AI Core, Brahma AI's enterprise-grade data platform, making information more accessible and relatable for audiences in any language," the statement reads.

The collaboration and their interactive digital humans will greatly help sectors including healthcare, retail, media, and entertainment. Google is all set to enhance Brahma AI's innovation and product life cycle journey, given that the firm has engineered its Brahma Studio platform natively on Google Cloud, it said.

Also, Brahma AI already uses Google's Veo model as its primary generative video engine for visual synthesis and leverages Gemini for multimodal reasoning. While some people have expressed concerns about the use of AI digital likenesses in sensitive fields, Brahma AI says that people's digital humans are created with their AI, have full consent, control and ownership over their data.

"By building its platform natively on Google Cloud and leveraging Google's most advanced models like Veo and Gemini, Brahma AI is enabling organisations to deploy high-fidelity, interactive content grounded in trust," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said. "This partnership is about empowering human creativity and making audiovisual data more accessible and valuable across every industry."

"By combining Brahma AI's end-to-end platform, including our movie-grade ATMAN, with Google Cloud's infrastructure and AI models, we're enabling organisations to deploy high-fidelity, interactive digital humans at true production scale," Brahma AI CEO Prabhu Narasimhan said.

