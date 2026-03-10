Did Bahrain Capture 'Indian Spy' Working For Mossad? Govt Rejects False And Baseless Claims

The government on Tuesday rejected claims circulating on social media about Bahrain capturing an 'Indian spy' working for Israel's Mossad agency.

The clarification came after several posts online alleged that Bahraini authorities had arrested an Indian national on espionage charges.

The fact check handle of the MEA asked people to stay alert against the baseless claims.

“Several posts are circulating on social media claiming that Bahrain has captured an Indian spy working for Mossad. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #fake. Rely only on official government sources for credible information,” said the PIB Fact Check in a post on ‘X'.

The viral message claimed that, “Bahraini authorities arrest Indian telecommunications engineer on charges of leaking sensitive data to Israel's Mossad agency and Bahrain Ministry of Interior had confirmed the arrest operation, stating that investigations are still ongoing to uncover full details of the network and involved parties.”



However, the PIB Fact Check unit clarified that the claim is not genuine and that no such incident has been reported through official channels. Sharing the image of a viral post, MEA Fact Check unit labelled the claim as fake.

The fact-check unit said that similar claims had earlier circulated on March 7 and were also found to be false. The earlier message claimed, “Saudi Arabia captured 2 Israeli mossad agents, trying to plat bombs to later blame Iran. 1 of them is an Indian national.”

Authorities have urged people not to believe or share unverified information circulating on social media and to rely only on official government sources for accurate information.

