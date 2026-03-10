Maharahstra Food Minister Reports Commercial LPG Supply May Be Reduced In Coming Days

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday said commercial LPG supply may be reduced in the coming days as oil firms have been asked by the Centre to prioritise domestic consumers amid West Asia conflict that has hit the global fuel supply chain.



In a video message here, Bhujbal informed that several hotel owners met him and expressed concern over the situation arising out of constraints on supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), requesting that commercial gas availability be reduced in a phased manner.



"I personally met the chief minister and discussed the situation. There are clear instructions from the Central government to all oil companies to prioritise domestic gas. Hence, in due course there will be a reduction in commercial gas supply," he maintained.



Bhujbal admitted the move would adversely impact the hotel industry, particularly in Mumbai.



He said an option of using kerosene by eateries was suggested, but hotel owners raised safety concerns and pointed out that switching to the fuel would require a complete change in the existing system.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule warned of strict action against those hoarding LPG cylinders.

Speaking to reporters in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan, where the state legislature is having its budget session, Bawankule said district collectors across the state had been instructed to act against hoarding of cooking gas.



"The government's priority is to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic gas. In a crisis-like situation, commercial supplies are bound to be affected, but we will see to it that this does not continue for a long period," he noted.



The minister criticised the Congress, alleging that the Opposition party was attempting to create confusion among people over the gas supply issue.



"The Congress should not do politics. In times of crisis they should stand united with the government, instead of creating unnecessary confusion among people," Bawankule stated.



India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. As much as 87% of this is in the domestic sector i.e. household kitchens, and the rest in commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.



Of this total requirement, as much as 62% is met through imports. The US-Israel's attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation have shut the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route through which India gets 85-90% of its LPG imports from West Asian nations, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

