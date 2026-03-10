FPIs Offload Shares For Eighth Consecutive Session Despite Nifty's Near 1% Gain

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the eight consecutive day on Tuesday even as Nifty and Sensex snapped a two-day losing streak. The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 4,673 crore worth of stocks.

However, domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 10th day as they bought shares worth Rs 6,333 crore.

In total so far this week FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 11,019 crore while the DIIs have bought equity worth Rs 15,347 crore.

Last week, FPIs offloaded total stake worth Rs 21,832 crore, while the DIIs bought stake worth Rs 32,787 crore. The spike in FPI selling as the tensions in Middle East rose amid Iran war.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 35,962 crore in January. On the other hand, FPIs in February have bought stake worth Rs 22,615 crore, aided by improving risk sentiment in the geoeconomic space. With the current crisis in perspective the FPIs have turned net sellers again this month. So far in March they sold equity worth Rs 33,917 crore, according to data on NSDL.

In 2026 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 47,264 crore.

In the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2025, DIIs held about 24.8% of holdings in Nifty 50 stocks, whereas the FPI ownership declined to 24.3%.

Market Recap

The Nifty 50 rose 0.97% to settle at 24,261.60, while the Sensex ended 0.82% higher at 78,206. Both indices traded higher through the session. The Nifty climbed as much as 1.05% intraday to 24,280.80, while the Sensex rose up to 1.04% to 78,375.33 before paring some gains toward the close.

Market sentiment improved after crude oil prices fell sharply following Monday's historic surge that had briefly pushed prices close to $120 per barrel. WTI crude dropped to about $86 per barrel on Tuesday, while Brent crude traded near $90 after the sharp reversal.

