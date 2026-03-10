Who Is Sayali Surve? Former Miss India Earth Winner Reconverts to Hinduism, Alleges 'Love Jihad' In Marriage

Former Miss India Earth 2019 winner Sayali Surve has recently come into the spotlight after announcing that she has returned to Hinduism following allegations of harassment during her interfaith marriage. The development has sparked widespread discussion in Maharashtra and on social media, especially after Surve described her experience as a case of “love jihad.”

Early Life and Career

Surve was born in Mumbai and later grew up in Pune. She completed a master's degree in aviation before entering the world of modelling and pageants.

She gained national recognition after winning the Miss India Earth 2019 title, which helped establish her presence in the modelling and beauty pageant circuit.

Interfaith Marriage and Conversion

In 2019, Surve married businessman Aatif Tase from Mira-Bhayandar. Reports stated the marriage took place despite strong opposition from her family.

Before the wedding, Surve converted to Islam and her name was changed to Ateja Tase. Speaking later about the decision, she said the conversion was required for the nikah ceremony.

Allegations of Harassment

After the marriage, Surve has alleged that she experienced mental, physical and emotional harassment. She claimed that the situation began to deteriorate soon after the wedding.

Speaking to the media, she said, “Marrying Aatif Tase was the biggest mistake of my life.”

Surve also alleged that she faced pressure related to religious practices and said the environment at home became difficult for her and her children. Speaking about it, she said, “Definitely love jihad ka mamla hai… jab maine yeh decision liya tha tab itni samajh nahi thi.” (It is definitely a case of love jihad… when I made that decision earlier, I did not have enough understanding.)

Former Miss India Earth Sayali Surve married Atif in 2019 despite family opposition and & onverted to Islam, taking the name Ateeja. She's alleging harassment and pressure to follow strict Islamic practices by her husband and his family. pic.twitter.com/45fpmyC3t6 — मधुमिता (@madhu_mita_) March 10, 2026

According to her statements, she approached the police multiple times for help but felt she did not receive adequate support.

Return to Hinduism

After leaving the marriage, Surve decided to return to her original faith. On March 9, 2026, she underwent a “Ghar Wapsi” purification ceremony in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune, where rituals such as havan, homa and Vedic chanting were performed, after which she adopted a new name - Adya Surve.

Surve said she had endured the situation for years, mainly for the sake of her four children, hoping to keep the family together. Explaining her decision to speak out, she said, “Any girl who is enduring such things, please don't endure it. God has not given us life to lose in front of such Ravanas… I had to come out for my children.”

Her story has since triggered wider discussions about interfaith marriages, religious conversion and domestic abuse, with many closely watching how the situation unfolds.

