Majority Of Americans Oppose Iran War, 77% Fear Terror Attack On US Soil: Poll

As the hostilities rage between Iran and the United States-Israel, with both sides trading airstrikes, a new poll in a US university shows that the majority of Americans are not in favour of the war.

The voters fear that a retaliatory terror attack might take place on American soil, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll. The poll has revealed that the majority of the voters do not want to see US Army boots on Iranian soil, but do not see an immediate end to the conflict.

The poll has shown that 53% of the voters oppose military action against Iran, even as 40% of the voters are in favour of the strikes. Around 55% of the voters have also expressed that Iran was not an imminent military threat to the United States, while 39% of the participants believe it was.

Twelve percent of Democrats (83 respondents) and 31% of independents (63 respondents) said they did not view Iran as an imminent military threat to the United States. In contrast, 23% of Republicans (74 respondents) believed that Iran does pose such a threat.

"Seventy seven percent of voters think it is either very likely (33%) or somewhat likely (44%) that there will be a terrorist attack on U.S. soil in response to the US military action against Iran, while 19% think it is either not so likely (12%) or not likely at all (7%)," the poll concluded.

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump have based their hostilities with Iran around the latter's nuclear ambitions. Despite that, 62% of the voters think that the Trump administration "has not provided a clear explanation of the reasons behind the US military action against Iran. Only 35% think the government did explain."

"Fifty nine percent of the voters think Trump should have sought congressional approval before taking military action," the poll said. Overall, only 37% of American voters have approved of how Trump was handling the situation, while 57% disapprove.

The poll said that the 58% disapproval for Trump's handling of the economy is the highest disapproval he has ever received for his handling of the economy, with a previous high of 57%.

