RBI Caps Bank Dividends At 75% Of Net Profit Starting FY27

The Reserve Bank of India has capped the maximum dividend by banks to shareholders at 75 per cent of profit after tax (PAT), with effect from the financial year 2026-27.

The central bank on Tuesday issued the Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks – Prudential Norms on Declaration of Dividend and Remittances of Profits) Directions, 2026, following consultations with stakeholders.

According to the norms, the regulatory capital of the bank should not fall below the applicable regulatory capital requirement even after the payment of dividends.

ALSO READ | RBI Steps Up Support For Rupee, Bonds As Oil Swings

Also, a foreign bank operating in India in branch mode should have positive PAT for the period for which the profits are to be remitted to the Head Office.

"(A bank) may declare and pay dividend up to the limits prescribed... but in aggregate not exceeding 75 per cent of the PAT for the period for which the dividend is being proposed," it said.

The directions will come into effect from the Financial Year (FY) 2026-27.

The RBI has also issued prudential norms on declaration of dividend for small finance banks, local area banks, payment banks, and regional rural banks.

ALSO READ | RBI Injects Rs 50,000 Crore Durable Liquidity In Banking System Via OMO Purchases

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.