Air India, Air India Express To Operate 58 Flights To And From West Asia On March 11 — Check Details

Air India and Air India Express will on Wednesday operate 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region.

Air India will operate one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah on March 11. Whereas, Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Hyderabad and Kozhikode to Jeddah, the airline said in a press release.

Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli, and two round-trips from Kochi.

Meanwhile, Air India said that subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions, they will operate a total of 36 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The airline also advised passengers to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline's website at http://airindia.com. Whereas, Air India Express guests with active bookings can also rebook their flights through the airline's AI‑powered digital assistant Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.

Meanwhile, Air India airfares are set to increase with the airline deciding to levy a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 on each domestic flight ticket from March 12 and also hike the charge for international bookings due.

The new fuel surcharges will be implemented in a phased manner.

Regretting the need for fuel surcharges, Air India said that without such surcharges, "it is likely that some flights would be unable to cover operating costs and would have to be cancelled."

