Iran Targets Israeli Satellite Communications Site: Report

Iran claimed that it has targeted an Israeli Satellite Communications site, news agency Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

The reported strikes by Iran come as part of a fresh spell of attacks it launched on Israel and several other Gulf countries.

Tehran's exchange of fire with US and Israel has continued without a pause. The war, which erupted on Feb. 28 after joint US-Israeli strikes hit Iran, has not shown signs of de-escalation so far.

Authorities across the Middle East reported a series of missile and drone attacks as Tehran appeared to widen the conflict in an effort to increase pressure on Washington and its allies.

In Bahrain, an Iranian strike hit a residential building in the capital Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and injuring eight others, officials told AFP. Saudi Arabia said its air defences destroyed two drones over its oil-rich eastern region, while Kuwait's National Guard reported shooting down six drones.

In the United Arab Emirates, firefighters battled a blaze in the industrial city of Ruwais, home to major petrochemical facilities, after a suspected Iranian drone strike. No injuries were reported.

Sirens were also sounded in Jerusalem, and explosions were heard in Tel Aviv as Israeli air defence systems intercepted incoming Iranian missiles, AFP reported.

Iranian leaders signalled no willingness to de-escalate the conflict. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tehran was “definitely not looking for a ceasefire”.

“We believe that the aggressor should be punched in the mouth so that he learns a lesson,” Qalibaf wrote on social media.

Another senior Iranian official, Ali Larijani, also warned US President Donald Trump against further escalation, saying Iran did not fear American threats.

Earlier in the day, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned of launching the most intense strikes on Iran while talking to reporters outside the White House.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said US forces have already struck more than 5,000 targets in Iran since the conflict began.

