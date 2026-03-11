Hansika Motwani Divorce: How Much Alimony Will The Actress Get From Sohael Khaturiya?

Hansika Motwani and businessman Sohael Khaturiya were granted a divorce by the family court in Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday.

Rumours about the former couple's separation had been doing the rounds on the internet since last year. They have been living in different houses since July 2024. Motwani and Khaturiya did not have any children.

How Much Alimony Does She Get From Sohael Khaturiya?

It is being said that Motwani filed for separation via a mutual consent petition. Also, she reportedly chose not to take any claims to streedhan or alimony.

She was represented by advocate Adnan Shaikh during the court proceedings.

Shaikh said that Motwani and Khaturiya stayed together only for a short period after their high-profile traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Dec. 4, 2022, at Mandota Fort in Jaipur.

Also Read: Hansika Motwani Officially Divorced From Husband Sohail Kathuria — Here's Why They Separated

Gradually, they realised that there were significant fundamental differences between them that were affecting their relationship. Over a period of time, there were disparities in temperaments, opinions, and lifestyles.

As per the plea submitted before the court, Motwani and Khaturiya used to argue over minor issues. This made it increasingly difficult for them to live under the same roof. Eventually, they decided to part ways.

The petition also highlighted that the parents, relatives and friends of Motwani and Khaturiya made multiple efforts to reconcile them and even encouraged them to keep staying together. But all the attempts proved to be unsuccessful, since the two of them mutually decided to part ways and end their marriage.

As per India Today, their relationship had turned acrimonious and they eventually decided to proceed with a mutual divorce.

Also Read: Actor-Politician Vijay's Wife Sangeetha Files For Divorce: Here's What We Know So Far

Motwani began her career as a child artist with the TV show, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She later appeared in the serial, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. She was also part of Hrithik Roshan's Koi... Mil Gaya.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.