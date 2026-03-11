RBI Announces Cancellation Of Certificate Of Registration For 36 Companies

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the cancellation of the certificate of registration for 36 companies and the surrendering of the same for nine non-banking financial companies, according to a press release from the organisation.

Meanwhile, in February, the Reserve Bank of India proposed removing the requirement for prior regulatory approval to open more than 1,000 branches for gold loan-focussed NBFCs.

The proposal was outlined in RBI's monetary policy, and is expected to significantly ease operational constraints for gold loan lenders and accelerate their expansion plans.

The following table lists the companies that cancelled their CoR due to their exit from the NBFC Business

The RBI announced the cancellation of CoR of Premier Ferro Alloys & Securities Ltd. due to meeting the criteria prescribed for unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) that do not require registration. The COR was issued on Oct. 23, 2003 and revoked on Feb. 16 2026.

