'Can't Say Want To Work Less, Get Paid More': Kunal Kemmu On 8-Hour Shift Demand For Actors

The topic of gender parity and an 8-hour shift for actors has been a hot topic for a long time. Recently, Kunal Kemmu, on a podcast with his wife Soha Ali Khan, has shed light on this topic and shared his perspective.

Soha Ali Khan sat down with her husband, Kunal Kemmu, alongside Saif Ali Khan, on her podcast 'Al About Her' to discuss various topics. One of the topics touched on that has gone viral since is the mention of the 8-hour shift demand by Deepika Padukone and their take on it.

Deepika Padukone, last year, opened up about an 8-hour shift demand regarding mothers so that an actor can have a good work-life balance. While several other actors backed her up, Kunal Kemmu has now given a different input on the topic.

'You Choose What You Want To Do'

When Soha Ali Khan mentioned work-life balance, Kunal Kemmu shared, "I feel that when we become 18 and when we are choosing governments of our country, we also have to choose what we want in life, what we signed up for. We sometimes say that we want to work for only so much time and want to spend time here… then you leave the job."

He also added on to mention how every choice we make has its own set of positives and negatives. "Then don't say that I want to be the biggest superstar and I want to be working in 10 films in a year. You choose what you want to do and know that it will come with its pros and cons, and that you have signed up for it. You can't say I want to get paid more and I want to work less."

While Saif Ali Khan giggled at his 'I want to get paid more, and I want to work less ' remark, he continued and said, "I mean yeah, if you are that saleable in our business....Then Don't Say That The Person Working For 12 Hours Is Getting Paid More'."

During the conversation on work-life balance, Soha Ali Khan mentioned Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, to which Kunal Kemmu replied, “Of course. I am not just saying gender and actors. I am saying when we are talking about generations, like Gen Z, we have this whole conversation that Gen Z does not want to work too much, and millennials used to do that. They had only so many hours, but they also had the lifestyle of chilling and doing self-exploration trips."

He then shared how people vacationing, working more, being paid less, everything can be a problem for some, as he said, "Then don't say that the person working for 12 hours is getting paid more. That is a problem. If they are holidaying, that is a problem; you cannot go because you are paid less, and that is also the problem!

