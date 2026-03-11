India Actively Monitoring 778 Nationals On 28 Vessels Across Strait Of Hormuz, Says Govt Official

As many as 28 shipping vessels with around 778 Indian nationals are currently stuck in the persian gulf, across Strait of Hormuz. The strait is one of the hotbeds for attacks amid the on-going war between US, Israel and Iran, because of its strategic significance.

Of these, 24 vessels are on the western part of the Strait of Hormuz with 677 seafarers, while 4 vessels with 101 persons are on the eastern side, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said in a media briefing. He added that the Indian government is "actively monitoring" the vessels to ensure their safety and security.

"We are monitoring all the vessels actively for their safety and security. Authorities, ship managers and recruitment agencies...are closely coordinating with Indian embassies and local authorities to ensure safety and render medical assistance to them," the official said.

The ministry continues to closely monitor the prevailing and evolving maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and has strengthened monitoring and preparedness measures in view of the evolving maritime situation in the West Asia region to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and seafarers, Sinha said.

Regular interaction with industry and stakeholders is being undertaken to provide all assistance to the industry and seafarers.

Advisories have been issued by DG Shipping directing all Indian flag vessels and Indian seafarers to adopt enhanced security measures and strictly comply with reporting protocols, including submission of real-time details.

Sinha further said that port operations across India remain stable. Major ports have implemented operational measures, including continuous monitoring of vessel movement in coordination with shipping lines and vessel agents, real-time assessment of developments in the region, and regular reporting of vessels and cargo status.

Dedicated 24-hour control rooms are operating in the ministry and the DG of Shipping.

The DG Shipping is also maintaining contact with ship owners, operators, and assemblies of the seafarers to provide timely updates and necessary assistance.

Ports have been directed to extend all necessary assistance to minimise hardships faced by exporters and ensure continuity of EXIM trade.

(With inputs from PTI)

