Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Claims Victory, US To Release 172 Million Oil Barrels From SPR

The US and Israel continue airstrikes against Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon on day thirteen of the conflict, with US President Trump claiming victory

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Claims Victory, US To Release 172 Million Oil Barrels From SPR
Iran War Live Updates
30 seconds ago

Thursday marked the 13th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict. US President Donald Trump claimed victory in the Iran war, stating "we won" during a speech in Kentucky, despite not providing clear evidence to support his claim. He mentioned the conflict was over within the first hour, but also said the need to "finish the job". 

The US campaign of airstrikes in Iran is now in its 13th day after hitting more than 5,500 targets. The Israeli military is striking across Iran as well as in Lebanon, where Israel says it's targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The war has killed at least 1,255 people in Iran, at least 570 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. The Pentagon said that about 140 US service members have been wounded, eight of them severely, and seven killed.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the updates on US, Israel-Iran War.

Mar 12, 2026 08:15 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Iran Continues To Block Oil On Strait Or Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared that it will block every drop of oil from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as the continued closure of the strategic Gulf chokepoint further unsettles global energy markets amid the ongoing US‑Israeli war on Iran.
 

Mar 12, 2026 08:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Death Toll In Lebanon Climbs Over 600

Ninety-one children — nearly one in seven dead — were among the 634 people killed by Israeli fire since fighting broke out last week, Lebanon's Health Ministry said. At least 47 women have been killed and more than 1,500 people wounded. That's up from 570 people the ministry reported killed as of Tuesday.

More than 800,000 people have been displaced, mostly from southern Lebanon and the capital's southern suburbs, according to the Lebanese government, which is strapped for cash and has struggled to secure adequate shelter and aid for evacuees.

Israel's widespread strikes in Lebanon are intensifying, while Iran-backed Hezbollah vows to keep firing missiles and drones into Israel and refuses to disarm.
 

(Source: AP)

Mar 12, 2026 08:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: US Commander Says AI Helped Military Hit More Than 5,500 Targets

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, said that as a result of the US strikes, including one on a "large ballistic missile manufacturing facility," Iran's ballistic missile and drone attacks have “dropped drastically.” The targets have included more than 60 ships, he said in a video posted to social media Wednesday.

Cooper also confirmed that the military was using 'advanced AI tools' to “sift through vast amounts of data in seconds." He said these tools are enabling leaders to make smarter decisions faster but stressed that “humans will always make final decisions on what to shoot and what not to shoot and when to shoot."
 

Mar 12, 2026 07:40 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Israel's UN Envoy Says Lebanon Must Act Against Hezbollah

Ambassador Danny Danon said Israel always prefers diplomacy and talks with the Lebanese government will continue, "but now they have to choose to actually confront Hezbollah — they have to stop Hezbollah."

"They have to choose — either they confront Hezbollah or they let us do it," he said. "There is no other option."

Danon was asked by UN reporters ahead of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon how long its military operation would last.

"As long as there will be a threat against us, we will operate," he replied.

Lebanon's cash-strapped military, backed by the US and other governments, has been deploying in recent months across southern Lebanon where Hezbollah has a strong military presence, but it's unclear if they are able or willing to disarm the Iran-backed militant group.
 

Mar 12, 2026 07:30 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says Oil Companies Should Use Strait of Hormuz

"I think they should," the president told reporters when asked if he'd spoken to oil companies, as he left the White House for a trip to Ohio and Kentucky.

He added of Iran, "We took out just about all of their mines" and that US forces had also destroyed "just about all of their mine ships in one night."

The waterway off Iran's coast is vital for oil and gas but has been effectively closed amid the war.

Iranian forces can target ships using the strait with missiles, drones and mines — and US attempts to limit Iran's mine-laying capabilities is among Washington's efforts to try and make the waterway safer to use.

Mar 12, 2026 07:23 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Trump To release 172 Million Oil Barrels From SPR

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright released the following statement regarding the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR):

"Earlier today, 32 member nations of the International Energy Agency unanimously agreed to President Trump's request to lower energy prices with a coordinated release of 400 million barrels of oil and refined products from their respective reserves.

"As part of this effort, President Trump authorised the Department of Energy to release 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, beginning next week. This will take approximately 120 days to deliver based on planned discharge rates," the statement read.

Mar 12, 2026 07:20 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Iran President's Three Conditions To End War

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has laid out three conditions under which the Islamic Republic will end the war with the United States and Israel, besides halting drone and missile attacks against Gulf Arab countries. In statement on X late Wednesday, the leader said Tehran wants reparations for the damage from the war, recognition of Iran's legitimate rights and firm international guarantees against future aggression.

img
read-more
Iran Seeks Reparations For War As Condition To Stop Conflict

Mar 12, 2026 07:11 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Hackers Claim Attack On US Medtech Firm

An Iranian-linked hacking group, Handala has claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on Stryker, a US-based medical device provider, causing disruptions and limiting access to some systems. The Michigan-based company, with 56,000 employees and operations in 61 countries, reported the incident in an SEC filing but didn't specify the timeline for full restoration.

Mar 12, 2026 07:08 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Trump Claims Victory

US President Donald Trump claimed victory in the Iran war, stating "we won" during a speech in Kentucky, despite not providing clear evidence to support his claim.  "Let me say we have won. You know, you never like to say too early that you won. We won. We won, in the first hour it was over, but we won," the US president said. He has also referred to the strikes as both a war and a "short excursion."

Mar 12, 2026 06:59 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Tankers Carrying Iraqi Fuel Oil Attacked

Two foreign tankers carrying Iraqi fuel oil were attacked within the territorial waters of Iraq within the last hour, causing both to catch fire in the Persian Gulf. A total of 25 crewmembers onboard the vessels have been evacuated so far by authorities in Iraq, according to NDTV.

Mar 12, 2026 06:57 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War Live Updates: Trump To Tap SPR To Reduce Gas Prices

President Donald Trump says his administration will tap the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try and reduce gasoline prices that have risen due to the Iran war. During an interview Wednesday with WKRC Local 12 in Cincinnati, Trump was asked about tapping the reserve and said, "Well, we'll do that and then we'll fill it up."

He added, "Right now we'll reduce it a little bit, and that brings the prices down." He didn't specify how many barrels of oil the US would release.

Trump frequently criticised the administration of Joe Biden for tapping the reserve to try and bring down gas prices.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

SBI Mutual Fund Eyes March Deadline For Rs 13,000 Crore IPO Filing

SBI Mutual Fund Eyes March Deadline For Rs 13,000 Crore IPO Filing

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search