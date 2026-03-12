US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Claims Victory, US To Release 172 Million Oil Barrels From SPR

Thursday marked the 13th day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict. US President Donald Trump claimed victory in the Iran war, stating "we won" during a speech in Kentucky, despite not providing clear evidence to support his claim. He mentioned the conflict was over within the first hour, but also said the need to "finish the job".

The US campaign of airstrikes in Iran is now in its 13th day after hitting more than 5,500 targets. The Israeli military is striking across Iran as well as in Lebanon, where Israel says it's targeting the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The war has killed at least 1,255 people in Iran, at least 570 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. The Pentagon said that about 140 US service members have been wounded, eight of them severely, and seven killed.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071, Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359, Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899, Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378, Jordan: +962 770 422 276, Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128, Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502, Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418, Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093, United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the updates on US, Israel-Iran War.