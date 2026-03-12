Iran Lays Out Conditions To Stop War: Reparations, Guarantees Against Future Aggression

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has laid out three conditions under which the Islamic Republic will end the war with the United States and Israel, besides halting drone and missile attacks against Gulf Arab countries. In statement on X late Wednesday, the leader said Tehran wants reparations for the damage from the war, recognition of Iran's legitimate rights and firm international guarantees against future aggression.

"Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US—is recognizing Iran's legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int'l guarantees against future aggression (sic)," he said.

In a separate post, Pezeshkian added, "In contact with the presidents of the governments of Russia and Pakistan, while announcing the Islamic Republic's commitment to peace and tranquillity in the region, I emphasised that the only way to end the war that began with the warmongering of the Zionist regime and America is the acceptance of Iran's indisputable rights, payment of reparations, and a firm international obligation to prevent their aggression from recurring." [sic]

Though he did not elaborate on what "Iran's legitimate rights" means, the country has repeatedly stressed it has the right to develop a peaceful nuclear programme. The US and Israel accuse the country of seeking a nuclear weapon.

Moreover, the president did not share any specific amount for the reparations. The conflict, now in its 13th day, has claimed over 1,300 lives in the oil-rich country and destroyed vast swathes of military as well as civilian sites in the American-Israeli bombing campaign.

War Drags On

The Iran war which began on Feb. 28 showed few signs of easing. US President Donald Trump has claimed victory citing what he described as the extensive destruction of Iran's military capabilities. However, his stance could not be substantiated. Despite that, the US, Israel, and Iran all maintain that they are prepared to keep fighting for several more weeks.

Iran has continued launching missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain. Its attacks on maritime vessels have effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz which is a crucial passageway for one-fifth of global oil and natural gas and this has thrown the energy markets into turmoil.

Throughout the conflict, Washington and Tel Aviv have given inconsistent signals about their objectives. Early on, both implied that regime change in Tehran was a goal. Yet even after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the conflict's opening strikes, Iran has remained defiant and continued with military retaliation, even appointing Khamenei's hardline son, Mojtaba, as the new supreme leader, irking Trump.

In recent days, US and Israeli officials have indicated they may settle for more limited aims than toppling the Islamic Republic altogether. These revised objectives include dismantling Iran's missile capabilities and neutralising its naval forces.

