Five Stocks To Buy: Power Grid, Chennai Petro, Belrise Industries And More | March 12, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing heavily on the power, oil and gas, auto components, pharmaceutical, and financial services sectors.

Top picks include state-run utility Power Grid, refiner Chennai Petroleum Corporation, auto parts supplier Belrise Industries, and pharma major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, alongside a short-selling strategy for financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv.

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas:

Power Grid

Somil Mehta, Head of Alternate Research at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, sees upside in the state-owned power transmission major. He recommended entering the stock at Rs 298 for a target of Rs 320, protecting the position with a stop loss placed at Rs 290.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation (Chennai Petro)

Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist at The Streets, identified a buying opportunity in the oil refining space. He recommended a long position on Chennai Petro for a target of Rs 950, advising traders to maintain a strict stop loss at Rs 875.

Belrise Industries

Kush Bohra, Founder of Kushbohra.com, placed a buy rating on auto components manufacturer Belrise Industries. He recommended buying the stock for targets of Rs 200 and Rs 206, with a stop loss maintained at Rs 188.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Somil Mehta of Mirae Asset Sharekhan also sees value in the pharmaceutical sector, recommending a buy on heavyweight Dr. Reddy's. He advised entering the stock at Rs 1,325 for an upside target of Rs 1,400, setting a stop loss at Rs 1,280.

Bajaj Finserv

Bucking the trend of buy calls, Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP at JM Financial, has identified a selling opportunity in the financial services sector. He recommended a short position on Bajaj Finserv for downward targets of Rs 1,762 and Rs 1,743, placing a stop loss at Rs 1,837.

