Stock Market Crash News Live: Nifty Below 23,600, Sensex Down 1%; Eternal, Swiggy Fall

India's benchmark equity indices opened sharply lower today, weighed by global equity selloff and jump in oil prices. The Nifty slipped nearly 300 points to below 23,600. The BSE Sensex tanked nearly 1,000 points to below 76,000 for the first time since April 11. Auto, media and PSU banks were the top sectoral losers on the NSE.

The rupee managed to stay just above its all-time low.

US equity futures and Asian stocks declined, extending a volatile week, as oil prices rallied after an attack on two tankers in Iraqi waters underscored the threat to energy assets in the Middle East. Contracts for the S&P 500 were down 1% while a gauge of Asian shares dropped as much as 2%. Nikkei, Kospi, Hang Seng and CSI 300 fell over 1%.

Brent crude climbed back to $100 a barrel as the assault on tankers prompted Iraq to stop operations at its oil ports.