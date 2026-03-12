Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market Crash News Live: Nifty Below 23,600, Sensex Down 1%; Eternal, Swiggy Fall

Nifty slipped nearly 300 points to below 23,600. The BSE Sensex tanked nearly 1,000 points to below 76,000 for the first time since April 11.

Stock Market Crash News Live: Nifty Below 23,600, Sensex Down 1%; Eternal, Swiggy Fall
Nifty and Sensex fall for a second day.
3 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's market coverage!

India's benchmark equity indices opened sharply lower today, weighed by global equity selloff and jump in oil prices. The Nifty slipped nearly 300 points to below 23,600. The BSE Sensex tanked nearly 1,000 points to below 76,000 for the first time since April 11. Auto, media and PSU banks were the top sectoral losers on the NSE.

The rupee managed to stay just above its all-time low.

US equity futures and Asian stocks declined, extending a volatile week, as oil prices rallied after an attack on two tankers in Iraqi waters underscored the threat to energy assets in the Middle East. Contracts for the S&P 500 were down 1% while a gauge of Asian shares dropped as much as 2%. Nikkei, Kospi, Hang Seng and CSI 300 fell over 1%.

Brent crude climbed back to $100 a barrel as the assault on tankers prompted Iraq to stop operations at its oil ports. 

Mar 12, 2026 09:48 (IST)
Share Market Crash News Live: Titan Over DMart, Marico Over Dabur: Macquarie's Top Consumer Picks

Rising energy prices triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions could create margin pressures across India's consumer and lifestyle sector, according to brokerage Macquarie, which says companies with stronger brands and premium positioning are better placed to navigate the cost shock. The brokerage has reiterated Outperform ratings on Titan, Marico, Trent, Godrej Consumer Products and Lenskart, while maintaining a more cautious stance on several other consumer names.

Mar 12, 2026 09:38 (IST)
Share Market Crash News Live: Eternal, Swiggy Fall Over 4%

Shares of Zomato-parent Eternal and Swiggy fell over 4% during early trade amid reports hotels and restaurants across the country have limited their menu offerings due to LPG shortage.

 

Mar 12, 2026 09:28 (IST)
Stock Market Crash News Live: Adani Total Gas, Gujarat Gas Gain Most

 

Mar 12, 2026 09:24 (IST)
Stock Market Crash News Live: Nifty Below 23,600, Sensex Down 1,000 Points

India's benchmark equity indices opened sharply lower today, weighed by global equity selloff and jump in oil prices. The Nifty slipped nearly 300 points to below 23,600. The BSE Sensex tanked nearly 1,000 points to below 76,000 for the first time since April 11.

Auto, media and PSU banks were the top sectoral losers on the NSE. 

Markets in chart:

 

Mar 12, 2026 09:12 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: Enviro Infra Engineers Order Win

Enviro Infra Engineers received a Letter of Acceptance for Aurangabad Sewerage Network and STP Scheme under AMRUT 2.0 from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corp. The contract is worth Rs 411 crore.

Mar 12, 2026 09:05 (IST)
Nifty Today Live: Index Down At Pre-Open

The Nifty 50 is down over 200 points in pre-open, below 23,700. 

Mar 12, 2026 09:04 (IST)
Rupee Vs Dollar Live: INR Near Record Low

The Indian rupee weakened nearly 30 paise to hover near record lows. It opened at 92.27 to the dollar and went to as low as 92.32. The dollar index was up 0.2%.

The local currency's all time low level is 92.36, hit on March 9. 

Source: Bloomberg

Mar 12, 2026 08:57 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: ACME Solar Signs PPA

ACME Solar has signed three Power Purchase Agreements with SJVN for a tenor of 25 years. The PPAs are for 450 MW/1,800 MWh capacity project.

Mar 12, 2026 08:53 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: UBS on Titan

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5,300
  • Store feedback suggests jewellery demand continues to remain very strong
  • Growth momentum sustained even as Middle East disruptions may weigh on international growth
  • Titan still seen mid-way in its long-term compounding journey
  • Consistent operating performance and margin delivery continue to surpass expectations
  • Key beneficiary of the long-term shift from unorganised to organised jewellery sector
Mar 12, 2026 08:37 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: US Launches Trade Probe Into India

Stung by the US Supreme Court ruling that invalidated most of the reciprocal tariffs, the Trump administration on Thursday initiated a formal probe into India and 15 other major trade partners for alleged unfair practices. 

The United States Trade Representative has initiated investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 regarding the acts, policies, and practices of certain economies relating to structural excess capacity and production in certain manufacturing sectors, according to a notification.

The USTR said it has evidence of "structural excess capacity and production" in India, while highlighting the $58 billion bilateral trade surplus it had with the world's largest economy last year. The agency noted India's global goods trade surplus sectors include textiles, health, construction goods, and automotive goods.

 

Mar 12, 2026 08:34 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Target Price Cut

Jefferies on Bharti Airtel

  • Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2,250 from Rs 2,575
  • Cut India revenue and EBITDA estimates by 6–8% due to potential delays in Jio's IPO
  • Rising inflation risks linked to higher energy prices
  • Bharti's expansion into NBFC space introduces capital allocation concerns
  • Target multiple cut to 12x from 13x
  • Still expect ~14% EBITDA growth with limited direct exposure to energy prices

Mar 12, 2026 08:27 (IST)
Oil Prices Today: Brent Hits $100

Crude oil prices surged more than 10% with Brent crude hitting $100 per barrel just minutes ago, as markets remain unconvinced that release of government stockpiles could offset the massive supply shock triggered by the war in the Middle East.

The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate jumped to $95 per barrel even after the International Energy Agency announced its largest emergency release of crude reserves in history.

Mar 12, 2026 08:22 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: Macquarie on ONGC

  • Maintain Outperform; Cut TP to Rs 300 from Rs 310
  • Current price volatility seen as positive for the stock
  • Sustained production growth critical for ONGC's re-rating
  • 2025 marked a year of stability with production decline arrested
  • Expect significant production ramp-up in 2026
  • Cut FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates by 23.8% and 15.4% due to lower-than-expected production outlook
  • Attractive dividend yield offers potential upside
Mar 12, 2026 08:42 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: Nomura on NBFCs

  • Piramal Finance – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 2,150
  • L&T Finance – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 325
  • Tata Capital – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 400
  • HDB Finance – Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 760
  • Indian regulator preparing for AI adoption across the financial sector
  • Expect covered NBFCs to deliver high-teens to 20% loan growth CAGR over FY26–28
  • Three of the four companies expected to deliver ROE expansion above mid-teens by FY28
  • Tata Capital seen with favourable loan growth outlook and profit expansion potential
  • Piramal Finance and L&T Finance undergoing structural transformations offering medium-term upside
  • For HDB Finance, recovery in loan growth momentum seen as key for re-rating

Mar 12, 2026 08:00 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: Asia Market Check

Asia-Pacific markets are down as investors grappled with volatile oil prices and escalating tensions in the Middle East, even after the US and its allies announced an unprecedented emergency release of crude reserves to calm energy markets.

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell 1.1% to around 54,400, while the broader Topix Index dropped 1.3% to 3,650.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.56%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index slid 0.5%, while the CSI 300 was down 0.2%.

Mar 12, 2026 07:54 (IST)
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street Wrap

Wall Street traders kept both equities and bonds in check as they sifted through fresh geopolitical developments, while oil prices surged. The decision by wealthy nations to tap their strategic reserves was seen as only a temporary buffer against the ongoing conflict in Iran. Meanwhile, inflation data—collected before the crisis escalated—came in softer than expected but did little to encourage risk-taking. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index shed 289.24 points, or 0.61%, to close at 47,417.27. The S&P 500  inched down 0.08% to settle at 6,775.80, while the Nasdaq Composite  ticked up 0.08% to end the session at 22,716.13.

Mar 12, 2026 07:51 (IST)
GIFT Nifty Today Live: Index Under 23,800

The GIFT Nifty, a futures contract based on the Nifty, is down over 100 points to below 23,800. The Nifty 50 ended 1.6% lower in the previous session to close at 23,866.85.

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks resumed their decline on Wednesday after a brief recovery in the previous session, as rising crude oil prices and weak global cues weighed on sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 dropped 1.6% to settle below the 23,900 mark, while the BSE Sensex fell more than 1,300 points to close marginally above 76,863.

The decline in benchmark indices erased nearly Rs 3.2 lakh crore in market capitalisation among companies in the Nifty 50 index during the session.

Mar 12, 2026 07:48 (IST)
Oil Prices Today Live: Brent Crude Surges Toward $100

Global oil prices surged sharply after two tankers were attacked in Iraqi waters, forcing the country to suspend operations at its oil terminals and intensifying concerns about supply disruptions in an already volatile Middle East.

Brent crude climbed as much as 7.9% to $99.24 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) surged close to $94, as traders reacted to the heightened geopolitical risk and the potential impact on global supply.

Iraq's state oil marketer, the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), confirmed that two vessels — the Marshall Islands-flagged Safesea Vishnu and the Malta-flagged Zefyros — were targeted while in the loading zone near Iraqi ports.

