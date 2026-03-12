Infosys Limits Catering Services Across Campuses As LPG Supply Tightens Amid US-Iran War

Due to LPG supply curbs linked to the Middle East crisis, IT major Infosys has limited catering services at its campuses in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai. The company informed the employees that its food courts will run with reduced menus because vendors are facing restrictions on LPG use after new government guidelines.

The supply curbs are part of broader measures affecting several sectors that rely on LPG. As a result, catering operations on campus have been disrupted. Infosys has asked employees to cooperate while alternative arrangements are being explored.

From March 12, Infosys will realign food court operations, removing live counters and limiting some menu items, according to a report by Business Standard. The company has also introduced many temporary measures to manage disruptions caused by LPG supply restrictions.

“Food courts across campuses will operate with limited menus. Some of the cooked food will be sourced from vendors' central kitchens externally, and alternative cooking arrangements such as electrical appliances and biofuel will be used more extensively,” the advisory for employees at the Pune campus was seen by Business Standard.

Infosys added that food court vendors are receiving reduced LPG supplies, limiting their ability to operate at full capacity despite efforts to continue services. The company has also asked employees to cooperate, avoid organising on-campus events requiring catering and bring food from home where possible to ease pressure on campus food services, the report added.

Notably, Infosys operates biogas plants at its campuses to manage organic waste. According to its FY25 ESG report, the company can treat 100% of food and garden waste through biogas plants and organic waste converters. However, it is unclear how much of the company's current fuel needs are met through biogas.

The development comes amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, triggered on Feb. 28. As the war entered its second week, countries around the world are struggling with disruptions in energy supplies, including LPG, due to shipping risks in key routes in the region such as the Strait of Hormuz.

