Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Leak Hints At 6.47-Inch Display, Built-In Privacy Screen Feature

The reported leak about a built-In privacy screen feature in Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is particularly noteworthy because it is currently available only on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. If the leak turns out to be accurate, the Galaxy S27 Pro could become the second Samsung smartphone to offer the technology.

Privacy Feature Could Expand Beyond The Ultra Model

A hardware privacy screen is designed to make on-screen content harder to view from the sides. This can help users keep messages, emails, banking details and other personal information away from people sitting or standing nearby.

Unlike software-based privacy options, the feature works at the display level and limits viewing angles directly through the screen hardware.

The latest leak suggests Samsung is actively testing this technology for the Galaxy S27 Pro. The same source also claims that the upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra could continue to offer the feature as part of its premium display package.

Interestingly, the tipster further claims Samsung is not planning to supply this display technology to other smartphone makers for now. If true, the feature could remain exclusive to Samsung devices despite the company's role as a major display supplier for several brands.

What Else Is Expected?

Apart from the privacy screen, earlier reports have hinted at some key specifications for the Galaxy S27 Pro.

The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.47-inch display, making it slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch screen found on the Galaxy S26 Plus. It is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Camera details remain limited, but leaks suggest the Galaxy S27 Pro could offer a triple rear camera setup similar to the Galaxy S27 Ultra. However, the telephoto camera may differ from the one used on the Ultra variant.

As with all early leaks, Samsung's plans could still change before launch. The company previously appeared to be working on a Galaxy S26 Pro before ultimately sticking with its traditional lineup. With the Galaxy S27 series still expected to arrive in early 2027, it may be some time before more concrete details emerge.

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