Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch Confirmed In India: Design, Expected Specs And More

Oppo rolled out Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16 in China last month as the flagship Reno series smartphones. Now, the tech giant is set to launch both smartphones in the Indian market. The company, on June 21, dropped a post on X to tease new details about the upcoming phone ahead of its official launch.

The tech firm revealed several design elements, display specifications, durability features and the introduction of a new AI Snap Key feature for the Reno lineup.

Oppo also unveiled two more devices in the country. Alongside the Reno 16 series, Oppo is launching a Bubble camera accessory and the Oppo Enco Air 5 wireless earbuds.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Design

The company has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 16c will accompany the standard model in India. Both handsets will be offered in Starry White, Stellar Purple, and Twilight Violet colour options. The standard model will boast a HoloVerse 3D design, a Floating 3D Glitter finish, and a Dynamic Stellar Ring around the deco, along with a dedicated AI Snap Key.

According to the company, the Reno 16 series features a new 3D Pop Planet Design that creates a three-dimensional visual effect on the rear panel. Oppo says the effect is achieved through a dual-layer optical structure that combines a graphic layer with a microlens array to create a floating planet-like appearance under the glass surface.

The smartphones also feature a one-piece cold-sculpted design along with a Dynamic Stellar Ring around the camera module. The company says the design changes appearance based on viewing angle and lighting conditions.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Display

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro is paired with a 7,000mAh battery. The Reno 16, meanwhile, is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super SoC, coupled with a 6,700mAh battery.

As for its display, the phone will sport a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up peak brightness levels of up to 1,800 nits, while the Reno 16c will feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display, offering up to 1,400 nits peak brightness.

The Reno 16c, on the other hand, will come with a 6.57-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming phone will be 8.22mm thick, while the Reno 16c model will be 8.44mm thick. Both devices weigh about 195g.

AI Snap Key and Durability Features

The Reno 16 series will introduce the AI Snap Key to the Reno lineup. You will be able to use the side-mounted button to save on-screen content, record voice notes, and launch Mind Space.

Users can also customise the key for functions such as the camera, flashlight, recorder and translator.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 16 series is equipped with a triple rear camera system, led by a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) periscope telephoto camera. The Oppo Reno 16 series also boasts a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Both smartphones ship with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The company also confirmed an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, along with Splash Touch and Glove Touch support for improved usability in different conditions.

ALSO READ: Is The Latest One Plus Model More Expensive Than Apple iPhone 17? Here's A Price Check

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.