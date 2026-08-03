TRAI Launches Revamped MyCall App To Track Network Drops, But iOS Users To Wait

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday, launched a revamped verison of their 'MyCall' application for gathering user feedback regarding the quality of the voice calls that they make, according to NDTV Profit.

The TRAI, stated that anonymised data on call quality collected via the app, and shared with telecommunication companies. These firms are expected to use the information to optimise their networks.

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The data collected by the telecom authority will also be used in its periodic Quality of Service review. Poor feedback will not be seen as a criteria for it to take punitive action.

The regulatory body's Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti stated that it is facing certain technical difficulties to put the 'MyCall' app on Apple's App Store and is in talks with the company regarding the same, in order to make it available to IOS users.

Call quality data will be made available for all users to see in due time, according to Lahoti.

This development comes after the Centre announced plans for a dedicated telecom manufacturing zone with an investment target of Rs 8,000-9,000 crore, according to a statement from Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. This move is expected to consolidate India's telecom manufacturing ecosystem and boost domestic production.

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The project will be funded jointly by the Centre and the state government, with the Union government committing Rs 500 crore, while the state will provide support worth Rs 170 crore by bearing land costs.

To attract manufacturers, the government has proposed a range of incentives, including power tariff support of Rs 2 per unit, capital subsidies, full reimbursement of stamp duties, employment-linked incentives and support for green manufacturing.

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