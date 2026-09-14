When Is Engineers' Day 2026? Date, History, Significance And Why It Is Celebrated

Engineers' Day 2026 Date

National Engineers' Day 2026 will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 15, across India to honour Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose birth anniversary is observed as Engineers' Day in the country. Visvesvaraya is remembered for his significant contributions to engineering and the development of India. He received several honours for his work, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1955.

Engineers' Day is commonly marked by educational institutions and professional organisations with technical competitions, project presentations, seminars, quizzes, exhibitions and discussions on engineering and innovation.

History of Engineers' Day

Engineers' Day is observed in India every year on September 15, the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. The day was established in his honour in 1968 to recognise his contributions to engineering and nation building and highlight the role of engineers in India's development.

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Who Was Sir M. Visvesvaraya?

Born: September 15, 1861

Birthplace: Muddenahalli, Karnataka

Died: April 14, 1962

Bharat Ratna: 1955

Diwan of Mysore: 1912–1918

Sir M. Visvesvaraya, also known as Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, made major contributions to engineering, irrigation and water management in India. One of his important projects was the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam in Mandya. The dam played an important role in irrigation, agriculture and water supply in the region.

Visvesvaraya also founded the Government and Engineering College, which was later renamed the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) in his honour. Sir M. Visvesvaraya was honoured with a postage stamp by India Post on his 100th birthday in 1960. He was knighted as a Knight Commander of the Order of the Indian Empire (KCIE) by King George V for his public service.

Why Is Engineers' Day Celebrated? And Its Significance

Every year, Engineers' Day remains a reminder of the key role played by engineers in nation building. From roads, bridges and dams to digital services, space and defence technologies, engineers' contributions are critical towards transforming any nation.

By honouring the legacy of Sir M. Visvesvaraya on Sept. 15, this day is meant to encourage young students to explore engineering, innovation and new ideas for a better India.

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