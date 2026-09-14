August WPI Inflation: Wholesale Inflation Rises To 9.92% On Higher Fuel, Food Prices

India's wholesale price inflation rose to 9.92% in August from 9.78% in July, driven by higher inflation in fuel and power, manufactured products and food items, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Monday.

The Wholesale Price Index for all commodities rose to 110.8 in August from 110.0 in July. Fuel and power inflation increased to 22.93% from 20.05%, while inflation in manufactured products rose to 8.37% from 8.29%. Inflation in primary articles eased to 7.76% from 8.52%.

The ministry said "Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products)," "Food Articles," "Manufacture of Food Products," "Manufacture of Basic Metals," "Non-Food Articles" and "Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products" were major drivers of WPI inflation in August.

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Mineral oil inflation climbs to 38.48%

Within fuel and power, inflation in mineral oils rose to 38.48% in August from 32.40% in July. Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas stood at 34.41%, up from 26.99% in July.

Coal and lignite inflation rose to 1.57% from minus 0.56% in July, while electricity inflation fell to minus 1.73% from 1.09%.

The fuel and power index increased to 108.3 in August from 105.4 in July. The mineral oils index rose to 118.4 from 113.2 over the same period.

Food inflation rises to 7.05%

The WPI Food Index, which carries a 24.99% weight and includes food articles and manufactured food products, recorded inflation of 7.05% in August, compared with 6.65% in July, the ministry said.

Inflation in food articles rose to 5.67% from 5.44%, while inflation in manufactured food products increased to 9.65% from 8.89%.

Manufactured products inflation edges higher

Inflation in manufactured products rose to 8.37% in August from 8.29% in July. Within the group, inflation in chemicals and chemical products rose to 14.30% from 13.12%, while basic metals inflation eased to 10.88% from 12.56%.

Inflation in rubber and plastic products rose to 11.18% from 10.38%, while electrical equipment inflation eased to 11.11% from 12.34%.

June WPI inflation revised to 9.97%

The ministry revised the final WPI index for June to 110.3 from the provisional estimate of 110.2. It also revised June WPI inflation to 9.97% from 9.87%.

The final June estimate was compiled using a weighted response rate of 99.3%, while the provisional August estimate used a weighted response rate of 84.4%, according to the ministry.

The ministry said provisional WPI estimates for September will be released on Oct. 14, 2026.

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