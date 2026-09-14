He Fought In Kargil. Now A Parking Dispute Left Him Seriously Injured

A retired Indian Air Force Group Captain and Kargil War veteran was seriously injured after an alleged assault with an iron rod following a parking dispute at a commercial complex in Gurgaon, according to a police complaint.

The incident reportedly took place on September 10 at Magnum Global Park, where the veteran, identified as Amit Kumar Gupta, had gone for a family dinner at a restaurant. According to his complaint, a dispute began after parking staff directed him between the valet area, basement and multilevel parking before allegedly refusing to park his vehicle.

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Gupta alleged that when he attempted to reverse his car, a parking attendant struck the vehicle's windshield. The attendant allegedly returned carrying an iron rod and attacked Gupta, striking him first on the hand and then on the head. The assault caused heavy bleeding, serious head injuries and a fracture to his hand, reported The Times of India.

Gupta was subsequently taken to Medanta Hospital, where he remains under treatment. He has alleged that the attendant also threatened to kill him and has requested police to register a case of attempted murder.

Police proceedings are underway following Gupta's complaint at Sector 65 police station. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the dispute and the alleged assault.

Gupta is a veteran of the 1999 Kargil War and had served in the Indian Air Force. His military service included participation in the IAF's 'Op Sagar' team during the conflict.

The alleged attack has drawn attention because of the severity of the injuries sustained during what began as a parking-related disagreement. The case also highlights concerns over disputes involving parking personnel at busy commercial establishments escalating into violence, as per TOI.

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Authorities are expected to examine available evidence, including statements from witnesses and any relevant surveillance footage, as part of the investigation. Further action will depend on the police investigation and evidence collected in the case.

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