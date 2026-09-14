Mumbai, Thane Rain Alert On Ganesh Chaturthi: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Heavy Rainfall Returns

Mumbai and Thane face rain on Ganesh Chaturthi, with the IMD's district-wise nowcast showing a yellow watch as showers continue across the region. The alert comes after parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Sunday, with several locations recording more than 100 mm in 12 hours.

The IMD's separate five-day district forecast, issued at 6 pm on September 13, shows moderate rain in Mumbai and heavy rain at isolated places in Thane on September 14, with the probability of rain marked "Very Likely" for both districts.

Nowcast alert

The IMD's District-wise Nowcast warnings map uses four categories: no warning, watch, alert and warning. The yellow category is labelled "Watch" on the map.

This nowcast is separate from the IMD's five-day district forecast. The nowcast indicates the current warning status, while the five-day bulletin gives the expected rainfall intensity and probability for each day.

For September 14, the five-day forecast shows moderate rain for Mumbai. Thane is forecast to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places. Both districts have a "Very Likely" rainfall probability.

Mumbai rainfall

Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall in several locations during the 12-hour period from 1 am to 10 am on September 13, according to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on X.

The Froberry Reservoir recorded the highest rainfall in the city section at 106.2 mm, followed by the SWD Workshop in Dadar at 103.8 mm and the City Institute of DM at 99 mm.

Rainfall was also heavy in the eastern and western parts of the city. The M West Ward Office recorded 135.6 mm, while Collector Colony Municipal School in Chembur recorded 132.8 mm.

In the western suburbs, BKC Fire Station recorded 147.6 mm, the highest figure in the BMC's table. Borivali Fire Station recorded 138 mm and Bandra Fire Station 135.6 mm.

Ganesh Chaturthi rain

The rainfall comes as Mumbai marks Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, September 14. The showers on Sunday had already led to reports of waterlogging in parts of the city.

The IMD's five-day forecast shows rain remaining likely across Mumbai and Thane beyond Monday, although the expected intensity changes through the forecast period.

For Mumbai, the bulletin moves from moderate rain on September 14 to light to moderate rain on September 15 and 16, followed by light rain on September 17.

For Thane, the forecast shows heavy rain at isolated places on September 14, followed by moderate rain on September 15, light to moderate rain on September 16 and light rain on September 17.

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