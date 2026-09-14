Stock Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On Sept. 14 For Ganesh Chaturthi

Trading activity on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be suspended on Sept. 14 as the markets observe the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. The date is listed on the official trading holiday calendars of both exchanges.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated across India with prayers, rituals and the installation of Ganesha idols.

Will BSE, NSE Be Closed On Sept. 14?

Yes. Both BSE and NSE will remain closed for equity trading on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Stock Market Holidays 2026: Upcoming BSE, NSE Holidays

The NSE's 2026 trading holiday calendar includes 16 holidays, excluding Saturdays and Sundays. The remaining holidays for 2026 are:

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

Stock markets will remain open for a special 'Muhurat Trading' session on Nov. 8, even though the date falls on a Sunday. The session will be held for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, with timings to be announced separately by the BSE and NSE.

BSE, NSE Trading Timings

Trading in the equity segment takes place on all days of the week except Saturdays, Sundays and holidays declared by the exchanges in advance. The market timings of the equities segment are given below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:50 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

The exchanges may also close the market on days other than scheduled holidays or open the market on days originally declared as holidays. Trading hours may also be extended, advanced or reduced when necessary.

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