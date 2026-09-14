Amazon Pauses Cargo Operations With 21 Air After Deadly Miami Crash: Report

Amazon has temporarily suspended operations with Miami-based cargo carrier 21 Air following the fatal crash of an Amazon Prime Air Boeing 767 freighter at Miami International Airport, as U.S. investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The incident occurred on September 6 when Prime Air Flight 7598 overran Runway 30 during heavy weather. The 32-year-old Boeing 767-300, which had previously served as a passenger aircraft before being converted for cargo use, reportedly remained at more than 110 knots near the end of the runway. It broke through an airport perimeter fence, crossed a public roadway and struck vehicles before catching fire.

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Five people on the ground were killed, while five others were injured. Both pilots survived the crash.

Amazon said it had informed 21 Air of the decision to pause operations while it reviews the incident. Company spokesperson Kelly Nantel told Reuters, "After the ‌tragic incident last weekend, we've spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances and we've decided to pause our operations with 21 ​Air, the operator of Flight 7598."

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the accident, examining factors including the aircraft's approach speed, weather conditions, tailwinds and the airport's lack of an Engineered Materials Arresting System. Flight-recorder data indicated that the pilots considered aborting the landing after touchdown. Investigators also found that a pilot had warned shortly before landing that the aircraft was travelling too fast.

The NTSB has said, "We remain focused on supporting the families and ​loved ⁠ones who were impacted by this accident..."

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21 Air has said it remains confident in its safety policies, procedures and training. Meanwhile, legal claims alleging negligence have been filed against both 21 Air and Amazon.

The suspension underscores the heightened scrutiny facing Amazon's contracted air-cargo operations as investigators determine what caused the deadly crash and whether operational, aircraft or airport factors contributed to the accident.

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