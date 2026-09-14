India’s Asia Cup Trophy Snub Was Planned, BCCI Had Told ACC In Advance: Report

India's men's cricket team declined to collect the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai last year. The women's team followed in their footsteps on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs to win a record-extending eighth Women's Asia Cup title, but refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi during the post-match presentation.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had informed ACC officials beforehand that the Indian team would not accept the trophy from Naqvi if he attended the presentation.

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The ceremony was delayed by around 40 minutes after Sri Lanka's final wicket fell. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and her teammates received their runners-up medals and cheque from Naqvi. The broadcast, however, ended without showing India's players receiving their winners' medals or trophy.

India head coach Amol Muzumdar backed the BCCI's decision, saying the team considered the tournament over after being crowned champions.

“India is officially the (Asia Cup) champion. Trophy or no trophy doesn't matter to us. This is BCCI's stand (to not take the trophy from Naqvi). We can't say anything on this. This tournament is officially over for us. Now, we look forward to the Asian Games,” Muzumdar said at the post-match press conference.

While the trophy was not brought out to the podium this time, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed the Indian team was willing to accept the trophy from ACC Deputy Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but Naqvi rejected the proposal. The board subsequently decided not to participate in the official presentation ceremony.

“We did not want to be part of the presentation in line with our previous stand from a year and a half ago (men's Asia Cup). We are yet to receive our men's Asia Cup. But we want to keep our position intact by giving respect to a lot of our people who have given their lives at the hands of some foreign mercenaries,” Saikia was quoted as saying.

He added, “We did request that the deputy chairperson of ACC hand over the trophy but it was not accepted. So, we decided that we have no other option but to not be a part of the presentation ceremony.”

Saikia added that the BCCI remains hopeful of receiving both the men's and women's Asia Cup trophies through official channels.

The incident brought back memories of last year's men's Asia Cup final in Dubai, when India also refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi. Reports at the time said the team was willing to accept the trophy from Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, but Naqvi insisted on presenting it as ACC president.

The presentation was delayed by more than an hour, and the team celebrated its victory without the silverware. India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the men's Asia Cup final in Dubai last September, with Tilak Varma finishing with an unbeaten 69.

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The dispute followed heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and the military conflict in May. Indian players had also declined to shake hands with Pakistan's players during their three matches in the tournament.

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