AI Slowdown Debate: Satya Nadella Backs 'Embedded Evaluators' - Here's What He Wants

As debate intensifies over how quickly artificial intelligence should advance, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has backed a more deliberate approach to developing superintelligence, arguing that AI must remain aligned with human interests and under human control.

In an X Post, Nadella wrote, “Any pursuit of superintelligence has to be grounded in the core principle that if the AI we build is not helping humanity and under human control, it's not worth pursuing.”

He also called for the benefits of AI to be distributed broadly across countries, communities and companies.

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Nadella Backs ‘Embedded Evaluators'

Nadella said the AI ecosystem needs room for both closed and open-source models to develop. He also welcomed research and a deliberate pace necessary to ensure alignment is built into the development process.

Among the ideas he endorsed are “embedded evaluators” and wider efforts to create mechanisms that can make AI safety and alignment more than just stated principles.

He argued that a small number of companies should not control these efforts. Instead, the development of advanced AI should involve broad representation from different countries and fields, including academia.

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Enterprises Need Control Over Their AI

A key part of Nadella's argument is that companies should retain control over their unique and tacit knowledge. He said organisations should be able to build their own continuous learning loops without becoming dependent on a single AI model provider.

According to Nadella, enterprises should also have the ability to embed their proprietary knowledge into models and weights that they control. This, he said, would give organisations greater choice and control as AI systems evolve.

Nadella said this is the approach Microsoft is taking, centred on broad access and choice across the AI stack, alongside enterprise control of learning loops and models.

He also pointed to a “Code of Conduct” underpinning Microsoft's first-party MAI models, which the company plans to publish for public consultation.

The broader message from Nadella is that the race towards increasingly capable AI should not simply be about moving faster. It should also focus on ensuring human control, wider participation and greater choice for organisations using the technology.

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