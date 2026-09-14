Bangladesh Wants To 'Reset’ Ties With India, Seeks New Bilateral Relationship

Bangladesh has signalled its intention to reset relations with India and build a new bilateral relationship based on mutual interests, while pursuing a broader and more balanced foreign policy.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said Dhaka wants future engagement with New Delhi to focus on direct bilateral dialogue rather than discussions on the sidelines of multilateral forums. Speaking to the press, Kobir announced Bangladesh's intention to shift toward a new dynamic in its bilateral relations with India.

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He described Bangladesh-India ties during former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure as “uncomfortable,” with relations becoming increasingly strained after Hasina was ousted in August 2024 and subsequently took refuge in India.

The latest remarks come amid several diplomatic developments between the neighbouring countries. Bangladesh has decided that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will not attend the BRICS Summit being hosted by India, despite an invitation extended to him in his capacity as Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) chairman, with a separate bilateral invitation.

Kobir also called for Bangladesh to move beyond what he described as an excessive preoccupation with India, arguing that New Delhi should be viewed as one partner among many in Dhaka's foreign policy. At the same time, he stressed that Bangladesh wants good relations with India and does not seek confrontation, but rather a relationship based on mutual interests and balanced engagement with other countries.

The diplomatic shift coincides with parliamentary proceedings in Bangladesh reviewing 101 memoranda of understanding previously signed with India, adding another layer to the ongoing reassessment of bilateral ties, reported Hindustan Times.

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Meanwhile, Tarique Rahman is scheduled to travel to New York from September 21 to 26 to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. Kobir said the possibility of a meeting between Rahman and US President Donald Trump could be decided during the summit.

(With the PTI inputs)

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