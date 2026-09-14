Trump Tells Zelenskiy To Stop Hitting Russian Diesel Production As Fuel Prices Surge

US President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stop attacks on Russian diesel and oil-refining infrastructure, warning that the strikes are worsening fuel shortages and putting additional pressure on global energy markets.

Trump made the appeal on Sunday while visiting his family's golf resort in Doonbeg, Ireland, during the Irish Open, as per Reuters. He said Washington had discussed the issue with Zelenskiy and argued that Ukraine had “plenty of other targets” it could strike. Trump specifically called for an end to attacks on Russian diesel production, saying the disruption was “hurting the world.”

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The remarks come as Ukrainian forces have intensified long-range drone strikes against Russian refineries and other energy facilities. The attacks have reduced Russia's domestic fuel production and contributed to gasoline shortages across the country. Moscow has also revised its oil-output and fuel-export forecasts amid the continuing disruption caused by the war.

Trump linked the broader global fuel pressures directly to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, arguing that the diesel shortage was not being driven solely by turmoil in the Middle East. His comments came as fuel prices continued to rise, with the U.S. national average diesel price exceeding $6 per gallon for the first time, according to GasBuddy.

Ukraine, however, maintains that Russian oil refineries and energy facilities are legitimate military targets. Kyiv argues that the energy sector helps finance and sustain Russia's war effort, while Russian forces continue to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Trump's intervention highlights Washington's concerns over global energy supplies. Ukraine's campaign against Russian oil infrastructure is intended to weaken Moscow's war capacity, but the resulting disruptions are increasingly affecting domestic Russian fuel supplies and international energy markets.

The dispute underscores how attacks on energy infrastructure have consequences extending beyond the battlefield, influencing fuel availability, prices and broader global energy security.

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