Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Gold Prices: Check 24K, 22K Gold Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

Gold Rate Today: On the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, gold price stood at Rs 1,53,260 per 10 grams, as per Bullion.co.in, while silver stood at Rs 2,34,690 per kg around 6.20 am on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

24K Gold price was at Rs 1,53,260 per 10gm today, as the country decks up for Ganesh Chaturthi. Meanwhile, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,488 per 10gm. Over the past week, the yellow metal remained flat with a marginal decline of 0.02%; however, over the past year, the precious metal price has rallied by close to 40%.

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Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,52,990 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,52,720 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,53,430 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,52,780 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,53,110 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,53,230 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,241; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,39,993; Chennai at Rs 1,40,644; Kolkata at Rs 1,40,048; Bengaluru at Rs 1,40,351; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,461 per 10gm.

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Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,34,690 per kg today, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,17,088 per kg. Silver has been down around 1.67% over the past week; however, it remained up around 82.3% over the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,34,260 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,33,860 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,34,950 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,33,950 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,34,450 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,34,640 per kg

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