Microsoft Announces Grok Rollout To Copilot Across Office 365 Apps In Multi-Model Push

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has announced the rollout of Grok, the large language model developed by Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI, to Microsoft Copilot, expanding the platform's access to competing AI models.

The integration is part of Microsoft's broader strategy to position Copilot as a multi-model AI platform, allowing users to benefit from different leading AI systems rather than depending on a single model provider. Grok joins models from OpenAI and Anthropic within Microsoft's expanding AI ecosystem.

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The Grok integration is being introduced through Microsoft's Frontier Program and is designed to support applications including Word, Excel and PowerPoint across web and desktop environments. The model is being positioned for fast responses and efficient handling of workplace tasks, including generating Excel formulas, summarising Word documents and helping structure PowerPoint presentations.

Microsoft is also placing emphasis on enterprise controls and data protection. The Grok integration is reportedly disabled by default, requiring tenant administrators to manually enable it through the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.

Under the proposed setup, customer prompts and data remain isolated within individual tenant boundaries and are not retained or used to train xAI's systems. The initial enterprise preview, however, excludes users in the European Union, European Free Trade Association countries and the United Kingdom because of ongoing data protection and regulatory assessments, Techau reported.

The move strengthens the technological relationship between Microsoft and xAI while highlighting the intensifying competition among major AI developers. As companies race to improve model performance, Microsoft is increasingly focusing on giving customers access to a wider range of AI capabilities through its software ecosystem.

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Add-ins for PowerPoint, Word, and Excel are included free for Microsoft 365 subscribers, whereas Outlook integration is reserved for paid X and SuperGrok tier users. Following May 2026, integrations across Outlook Mail, Calendar, Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive allow Grok Bot to automate enterprise workflows.

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