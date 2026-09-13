BRICS Summit: PM Modi Poses With Russia's Putin, China's Xi Jinping In Day 2 Family Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed for a family photograph with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Day 2 of the BRICS Summit. He stood at the centre, with Putin and Xi Jinping beside him.

Earlier, PM Modi welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, for 18th BRICS Summit, ahead of the open session titled 'Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.'

The leaders will later participate in the open session on Sunday, which will focus on the four key pillars of the summit's central theme — resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

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The session will be held at the Summit Hall inside Bharat Mandapam. It is part of the two-day BRICS Summit being hosted by India. The open session is expected to provide an opportunity for BRICS leaders to discuss areas of common interest and explore ways to strengthen cooperation among member countries while promoting inclusive global growth.

Modi is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven countries on the sidelines of the summit. He will meet the leaders of South Africa, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Egypt, Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Leaders from the 11 BRICS member countries and 10 partner countries are attending the summit, along with representatives of international organisations.

The summit is focused on strengthening cooperation among BRICS members and discussions on key global and regional issues.

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