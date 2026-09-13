Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 3: Soori’s Sports Drama Sees Strong Weekend Growth, Check Earnings

Mandaadi continued its opening weekend on a positive note, with the sports action drama recording a significant rise in collections on Saturday. The improved occupancy further added to its theatrical performance.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

Mandaadi collected Rs 10 crore net in India on Day 3, registering a 49.3% growth from its previous day collection. The film recorded 53.8% overall occupancy across 3,354 shows. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 21.55 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 25.23 crore, as per Sacnilk report.

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The film added Rs 2.50 crore from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 5 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 30.23 crore.

The Tamil version remained the bigger contributor on Day 3, earning Rs 8.30 crore net, while the Telugu version added Rs 1.70 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 before rising to Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. The film then recorded a sharp jump on Saturday, earning Rs 10 crore on Day 3. With this, the film's three-day India net collection stands at Rs 21.55 crore.

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About The Film

Released on September 10, 2026, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran. The cast includes Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Soori, Sathyaraj, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story centres on a fierce rivalry between the teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli, who compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. The film features cinematography by S. R. Kathiir, music by GV Prakash Kumar and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.

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