Lanterns Season 1 Episode 5 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Lanterns is heading into a tense new phase as Hal Jordan and John Stewart deal with the fallout of Episode 4. With the Manhunter mystery taking a new turn and danger closing in on Rushville, Episode 5 is set to test their partnership while moving the story forward.

Here's a quick look at what happened and what to expect next.

What Happened In Episode 4?

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Episode 4, titled The Weenie, follows Hal and John as they investigate William's ranch and uncover a hidden weapons armory. After being captured, William reveals that he is protecting a mysterious benefactor in exchange for keeping Rushville safe.

Meanwhile, Sinestro questions John's ability to replace Hal, while Lianna encourages John to take Hal's ring. Zoe secretly meets John and later appears to die in an orbital strike, but Hal traces the attack to Hector Hammond and eventually discovers that Zoe is actually the Manhunter and John already knew about it.

Hal then forces John to arrange a meeting with Antaan before jumping from their moving car, leaving John trapped inside.

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What To Expect From Episode 5?

Episode 5 will focus on the looming battle in Rushville after Zoe Macon is revealed as the Manhunter and her fake death is exposed. The town prepares for an alien attack, with the teaser showing explosions and John Stewart caught in the middle of the fight.

Hal Jordan, meanwhile, is trapped under rubble after crashing their car. With Hal still angry at John for hiding Zoe's identity, the two Lanterns must put their differences aside to face the threat.

Cast And Crew

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. The supporting cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Jason Ritter, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Ulrich Thomsen, Nicole Ari Parker, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sherman Augustus, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nathan Fillion.

The series is created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, with Mundy serving as showrunner. James Hawes directed the first two episodes, while Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also directed episodes.

When, Where To Watch?

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 5, titled Lights Out, will be available on JioHotstar from 6:31 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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Watch The Episode 5 Preview Here:

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