International Chocolate Day 2026: When Is It? Date, History And Significance

International Chocolate Day is celebrated annually on September 13, with the occasion highlighting chocolate and its place in popular culture. In 2026, International Chocolate Day falls on Sunday, September 13.

Chocolate is one of the world's most loved treats, enjoyed in a variety of forms and preparations. From simple bars and truffles to cakes, desserts and hot beverages, chocolate plays a key role in many cuisines and is loved by people of all ages.

The September 13 observance is also associated with Milton S. Hershey, the American chocolatier and founder of the Hershey Chocolate Company, whose birthday falls on the same date. Hershey was born on September 13, 1857, and played a major role in making chocolate more accessible to consumers in the United States.

When Is International Chocolate Day 2026?

International Chocolate Day is observed every year on September 13. In 2026, the day falls on Sunday, September 13.

The US National Confectioners Association lists September 13 as International Chocolate Day on its calendar of chocolate-related observances.

International Chocolate Day 2026: History

International Chocolate Day is observed on September 13, a date that coincides with the birthday of Milton S. Hershey. Born on September 13, 1857, Hershey was an American chocolatier, businessman and philanthropist who played an important role in the development of the modern chocolate industry.

Hershey founded the Hershey Chocolate Company in 1894. The company initially produced chocolate coatings, baking chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate novelties and cocoa powder. He later helped make milk chocolate more affordable and accessible to a wider audience.

The September 13 observance is therefore closely associated with Hershey's birthday and his contribution to the popularisation of chocolate.

International Chocolate Day 2026: Significance

International Chocolate Day is an occasion to celebrate the cultural, economic and historical significance of chocolate and its place in societies around the world.

Chocolate has a long history dating back to ancient Mesoamerican civilisations, where cacao was consumed as a beverage. Over centuries, it evolved from a bitter drink into the wide variety of chocolate products enjoyed around the world today.

For chocolate lovers, the day is an opportunity to explore different varieties, flavours and preparations while appreciating the centuries-long journey of the treat.

People may mark the occasion by sharing chocolates with family and friends, trying different varieties, baking chocolate-based desserts or simply enjoying a favourite chocolate treat.

International Chocolate Day vs World Chocolate Day: What's The Difference?

International Chocolate Day and World Chocolate Day are two separate chocolate-related observances that are often confused because of their similar names. **International Chocolate Day is observed on September 13**, a date associated with the birthday of Milton S. Hershey. In contrast, **World Chocolate Day is celebrated annually on July 7** and is generally linked to the introduction of chocolate to Europe in the 16th century. World Chocolate Day has been observed since 2009.

While both occasions celebrate chocolate, they have different dates and origins. World Chocolate Day has a broader focus on chocolate's history and global popularity, while the September 13 observance is particularly associated with Milton Hershey and his contribution to the chocolate industry.

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