Week Ahead: Aug CPI Inflation, US Fed Verdict, Crude Oil Among Five Key Triggers To Drive D-Street

The week ahead promises intense action on D-Street as investors will be busy analyzing domestic and global macroeconomic data, primary market buzz, corporate action, global monetary policy verdicts, and other major global cues. Macroeconomic data will be in focus even as new listings drive stock-specific action. Crude oil price along with US and Asian market buzz will dictate sector-specific movement. Corporate buzz straight from boardrooms will impact trading volumes in specific counters.

Trading activity of foreign investors would influence the overall market trend. Market participants will navigate the tide with caution amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the US Federal Reserve policy decisions in the upcoming truncated week. The US-Iran geopolitical conflict and Middle East developments will dictate the movement of global crude oil prices.

''The coming week brings a dense macro calendar with key releases like US and domestic inflation prints and policy decisions from both the US Fed and BoJ, which, alongside the trajectory of crude, will set near-term direction. Elevated energy prices sustained foreign outflows and geopolitical uncertainty will keep volatility high,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

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Markets on Home Turf

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 fell for a fifth consecutive week on Friday, as the escalating Middle East conflict pushed crude oil prices higher, raising concerns about inflation and global interest rates. The Nifty 50 dropped 0.34% to 23,398.1 and the BSE Sensex lost 0.16% to 74,781.76. Both indexes fell over 2% this week and about 4.8% over the last five weeks. The Indian rupee weakened 1% too this week, marking its sharpest weekly drop since mid-May.

''However, resilient domestic fundamentals and strong institutional support could continue to attract buying at lower levels and contain the downside. The near-term task is to book partial profits where valuations are stretched and systematic risk exposure is highest and redeploy into defensive and deep-value segments,'' said Vinod Nair of Geojit.

Week Ahead: Five Key Triggers For Sensex, Nifty



August CPI Inflation

India's consumer inflation likely rose to a 20-month high in August, driven by higher food and fuel prices, marking a third straight month above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% medium-term target, according to a poll of economists by news agency Reuters. Annual consumer price inflation, based on the consumer price index (CPI), was forecast to rise to 4.80% in August from 4.45% in July, according to a Reuters poll of 44 economists. Forecasts for the data, due on Sept. 14, ranged from 4.40% to 5.05%.



US Fed, Bank of Japan Policy Verdicts

The US Federal Reserve will unveil its monetary policy decision on Sept. 16 amid high bets that the US central bank will hike by a quarter percentage ​point. Wall Street expectations rose after data showed consumer inflation picked up in August. Some investors believe that the verdict could be a test for Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh's inflation-fighting credibility, which came under scrutiny following his press ​conference at the July meeting. Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate decision on Sept.18 amid broad expectations that policymakers will raise rates by 25 basis points to 1.25%, a level not seen in over three decades.

Crude Oil Price

Investors are grappling with spiking tensions between the US and Iran that pushed oil prices over $100 per barrel. Crude oil benchmarks notched a weekly gain of more than 8%, while US diesel prices hit a record high as attacks along Middle East shipping routes stoked concerns about prolonged supply disruptions. Brent crude futures settled at $104.61 per barrel, down $3.02, or 2.81%. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $100.05 a barrel, down $2.43, or 2.37%. On Friday, both benchmarks hit their highest levels since mid-May. On Thursday, Brent and WTI rose over 6% on escalating tensions.

FPI Outflows

Foreign investors pulled out Rs 13,138 crore from Indian equities in the first half of September, as heightened global uncertainty pushed crude oil prices higher, while rising US bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on risk appetite. The outflow comes after foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers in July and August, infusing Rs 20,200 crore and Rs 29,630 crore, respectively, according to data from the Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL).

Prior to that, FPIs remained net sellers for four consecutive months from March to June. With the latest withdrawal, the total outflow from Indian equities by FPIs has climbed to Rs 2.37 lakh crore so far in 2026, surpassing the Rs 1.66 lakh crore withdrawn during the entire 2025, the data showed. According to NSDL data, FPIs withdrew Rs 13,138 crore from Indian equities in the first two weeks of September, till September 11.

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