Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Sees 42% Jump, Mints This Amount

Mirzapur The Movie picked up pace again on its second Saturday after witnessing a gradual decline during the week. The Jitendra Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer is now well past the Rs 170 crore mark in India net.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

Mirzapur The Movie collected Rs 13.50 crore net in India on Day 9, registering a 42.1% growth from its previous day collection. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 171.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 204.39 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The film added Rs 4 crore from overseas markets on Saturday, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 42 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 246.39 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Mirzapur The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1 and continued its strong run over the opening weekend, collecting Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 36 crore on Sunday.

Collections then dropped to Rs 16 crore on Day 4 and Rs 15.60 crore on Day 5. The film earned Rs 12.55 crore on Day 6 and Rs 10.55 crore on Day 7 before collecting Rs 9.50 crore on the second Day 8.

On Day 9, the film bounced back with Rs 13.50 crore, taking its first nine-day India net collection to Rs 171.45 crore.

ALSO READ: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 8 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch?

About The Fim

Released on September 4, Mirzapur: The Movie is an action-crime thriller based on the popular streaming franchise. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been released in Hindi and Telugu and has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes. It carries an A certificate.

The film stars Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan and Shweta Tripathi, among others.

The story centres on the fight for Mirzapur's throne as old enemies return and new threats emerge. As rival contenders battle for control of the city's criminal underworld, old rivalries, blood debts and power struggles come back into play.

ALSO READ: Lanterns Season 1 Episode 5 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.