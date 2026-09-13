Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan Starrer Sees Slight Dip On Saturday

Haiwaan saw a slight dip in box office collections on Saturday, with the Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer earning 16.7 per cent less on Day 2 compared with its opening day.

Here's the latest update on Haiwaan's box office run.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Haiwaan earned Rs 2.50 crore net in India on Day 2 from 5,759 shows, recording around 14% overall occupancy. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 5.50 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 6.60 crore, as per Sacnilk estimate.

The film added Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 2, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 2 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 8.60 crore.

Box Office Journey

Haiwaan opened with Rs 3 crore net in India on Day 1. It followed this with Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2, taking its two-day India net collection to Rs 5.50 crore.

The film recorded its highest occupancy during the night shows and will now hope to see stronger audience turnout through the rest of the weekend.

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About The Film

Haiwaan is a dark crime thriller centred on Shyam, a visually impaired martial artist who finds himself caught in a dangerous situation while trying to protect a young girl from Parshuram, a ruthless psychopathic killer.

The film is the Hindi adaptation of Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan features Saif Ali Khan as Shyam and Akshay Kumar as Parshuram. The cast also includes Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi and the late Asrani, with Mohanlal making a special cameo appearance.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn, the film has music by Pritam. Haiwaan was released in theatres on September 11, 2026.

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