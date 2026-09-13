Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Maharashtra Till September 15

Mumbai has seen heavy rainfall on Sunday, as the southwest monsoon remained active over Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the state between September 13 and 15, just a day before Ganesh Chaturthi 2026.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav will begin on September 14, bringing thousands of devotees onto Mumbai's streets as families and public mandals prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha. The spell of rain could affect travel and outdoor preparations as the city gets ready for the festival.

Maharashtra Rain Forecast Till September 15

According to the IMD's latest five-day forecast, Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on September 13, followed by moderate rain on September 14 and light to moderate rain on September 15.

Thane is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday, followed by heavy rain on September 14 and moderate rain on September 15. Palghar could witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places on September 13, followed by heavy rain on September 14.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Konkan, North Maharashtra and Central Maharashtra during the period. Dhule, Nandurbar and the Ghats of Nashik are among the areas likely to witness intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Rain May Disrupt Travel

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations beginning on September 14, heavy rain could affect movement across Mumbai and neighbouring districts. Large crowds are expected at homes and public mandals as devotees participate in the festival.

The IMD has warned of possible waterlogging in low-lying and urban areas, flash floods, and disruption to road, rail, air and ferry services. Weak trees and old or poorly maintained structures could also be vulnerable during heavy rain and gusty winds.

The weather department has advised people to check traffic and weather updates before stepping out and avoid sheltering under trees during thunderstorms. Residents have also been urged to unplug electrical appliances, stay away from water bodies and avoid outdoor activities during lightning.

The IMD has warned of squally weather and rough seas along the Konkan coast. The weather department has also warned of the risk of landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls in hilly or vulnerable terrains, along with tree uprooting and damage to unmaintained structures.

As Mumbai prepares to welcome Ganpati Bappa, residents and devotees are advised to keep track of the latest weather alerts, particularly while planning travel and outdoor celebrations.

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