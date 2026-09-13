BRICS Summit: Five Strategic Initiatives Proposed By China's Xi Jinping During Day 2 Session

Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed five new initiatives to deepen BRICS cooperation during Session II of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Sunday.

The proposals focus on artificial intelligence, trade, digital infrastructure, smart manufacturing, and technology talent.

According to the Chinese Embassy, Xi Jinping said BRICS countries must strengthen cooperation as the Global South gains greater influence in a rapidly changing international environment.

Xi continued and called for stronger multilateralism, greater representation for developing economies and closer coordination on emerging challenges, including artificial intelligence and climate change.

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The first proposal was an open-source and inclusive AI initiative. China plans to establish a BRICS AI open-source community and support cooperation on the development and application of large language models. Beijing also plans to organise AI seminars and training programmes.

Xi's second proposal focused on trade and investment facilitation. China suggested creating a BRICS special economic zone partnership. The plan would include an intelligent portal and greater policy coordination among member countries. China will also host a BRICS Forum on Trade in Services next year.

The third initiative targets the digital economy. China proposed creating a BRICS digital ecosystem cloud platform, alongside digital skills training, technology exchanges and closer industrial cooperation.

Under the fourth initiative, China offered support for intelligent manufacturing. It would include helping BRICS members develop smart factories and establish common standards to accelerate industrial modernisation.

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The fifth proposal focuses on science and technology talent. China suggested creating a BRICS engineer cultivation alliance to jointly develop engineering talent and work towards mutual recognition of competency standards. Beijing will also launch a youth exchange programme focused on scientific and technological innovation.

Xi said China would use its 15th Five-Year Plan as an opportunity for deeper international cooperation and continue promoting high-quality development and Belt and Road cooperation.

The summit was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by leaders and representatives from BRICS member and partner countries, along with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

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