Corporate Actions This Week: AGI Greenpak, Blue Dart Express, Hindustan Copper, MSTC, Cochin Shipyard And RITES

Several listed companies, including AGI Greenpac Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Karnataka Bank Ltd., Hindustan Copper Ltd., Vinati Organics Ltd., VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., MSTC Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd. and RITES Ltd., are set to trigger key corporate actions between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, 2026.

These include dividend payouts and stock splits.

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Dividend

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

AGI Greenpac Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 7 per share.

AksharChem (India) Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Arrow Greentech Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Belrise Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per share.

Blue Dart Express Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 25 per share.

Carysil Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Filatex India Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.3 per share.

Frontier Springs Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.7 per share.

Hexagon Nutrition Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.3 per share.

The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

HP Adhesives Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.4 per share.

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.7 per share.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 2.95 per share.

Indian Wood Products Co. Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.2 per share.

ITL Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Kanchi Karpooram Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Karnataka Bank Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

KKV Agro Powers Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

KNR Constructions Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.

Manaksia Aluminium Co. Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.05 per share.

NDL Ventures Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Solex Energy Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per share.

Superhouse Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.8 per share.

Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Time Technoplast Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

TPL Plastech Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 1.3 per share.

Websol Energy System Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.

Yash Optics & Lens Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

63 Moons Technologies Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Arex Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

ASI Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 0.4 per share.

Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 12.5 per share.

BLS International Services Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Cineline India Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

De Nora India Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Dee Development Engineers Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 9 per share.

Emmbi Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 0.3 per share.

Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Hindustan Copper Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 1.86 per share.

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Jash Engineering Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Macpower CNC Machines Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Prakash Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 1.8 per share.

Prakash Pipes Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 2.4 per share.

Tanfac Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Vinati Organics Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 8.5 per share.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 25 per share.

WSFX Global Pay Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Zodiac Energy Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 16 for a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per share.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 3.3 per share.

Asian Energy Services Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Bal Pharma Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 1.2 per share.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Ester Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.

Excel Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 13.75 per share.

Filtra Consultants and Engineers Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Indo Amines Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

International Conveyors Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Ircon International Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 0.7 per share.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 0.1 per share.

Landmark Cars Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

MSTC Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 8.1 per share.

Orient Ceratech Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 0.35 per share.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 0.2 per share.

Sansera Engineering Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Sept. 17 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Friday, Sept. 18

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 20 per share.

Gujarat Intrux Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 17.5 per share.

Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

RITES Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 17.7 per share.

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Olectra Greentech Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 0.6 per share.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

LT Foods Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 0.2 per share.

Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

Lux Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

EMS Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Prataap Snacks Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Donear Industries Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 0.2 per share.

Kitex Garments Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Victoria Mills Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 50 per share.

VLS Finance Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Creative Castings Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 12.5 per share.

Denis Chem Lab Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share.

Jay Ushin Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Kamdhenu Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 0.4 per share.

Sakthi Finance Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 0.8 per share.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd. will go ex-dividend on Friday, Sept. 18 for a final dividend of Rs 1 per share.

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Stock Split

Friday, Sept. 18

Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd. will have its shares split from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 1.

Oriana Power Ltd. will have its shares split from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 2.

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